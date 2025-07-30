Trackdown: Fort Worth chainsaw thief caught on video

The Brief Fort Worth police are seeking a man who stole two chainsaws, valued at $2,000 total, from Lowe's on June 28, 2025. Surveillance video shows clear images of the suspect's face and a distinct blue star tattoo on his left hand. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Leader at 817-392-3137.



In this week's Trackdown, Fort Worth police are looking for a man who walked into a Lowe’s home improvement store empty-handed and walked out with high-dollar chainsaws in each hand, without paying for the sharp saws.

What we know:

The suspect walked in at about 8:00 p.m. on June 28, 2025, entered the store empty-handed, proceeded to the chainsaw display, and took two chainsaws. Despite being confronted by an employee, he bypassed all points of sale and exited the store without paying and stole around $1,000 of equipment in each hand.

What they're saying:

"We're looking for a theft suspect. Now I’m going to tell you right now you can see very clearly the two items he's taking, which are chainsaws, but more than that, you can see the clarity of this person's face," said Officer Buddy Calzada of the Fort Worth Police Department.

FOX 4’s Shaun Rabb asked Officer Calzada if the suspect was recognizable from the video.

"Not only are you going to know him, but you're going to see how clear this video is. You're going to know who he is," said Calzada.

"You can count the hairs on his beard. That's how clear this video is."

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Dig deeper:

The video shows clear pictures of the suspect’s face and on the outside of his left hand, he's got a distinct tattoo of a blue star.

"I think what he's going to do is end up literally cutting off that beard to change the way he looks," said Officer Calzada.

Calzada still emphasizes that if you see the picture from the video, "You're going to know this individual".

What you can do:

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to reach out to the Detective Leader at 817-392-3137.