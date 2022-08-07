Toys R Us reopens in 9 states, more locations 'coming soon'

Toys R Us, the beloved children's toy store , is officially back inside Macy's locations in 9 states, with more "coming soon."



The retailer did a Christmas in July-type announcement, saying all locations will be complete by October 15, just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Current locations are in California, Georgia, New Jersey, Illinois, Nevada, Louisiana, New York, Maryland and Missouri, according to the Macy's website. The additional locations opening soon across the country are listed as well.



The in-store shops range from 1,000 square feet up to 10,000 square feet. Larger locations dubbed "flagship locations" will be in Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York and San Francisco.

CHRISTMAS IN JULY: LEGO, FUNKO, MATTEL, HASBRO ANNOUNCE NEW PRODUCTS AT SDCC TO SCORE AHEAD OF THE HOLIDAYS

JERSEY CITY, NEW JERSEY - JULY 11: A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc. ) Expand

Macy's said stores could add another 500 to 3,000 square feet during the holiday season to offer "an even wider assortment of products."



TOYS R US LOOKING TO MAKE BRICK AND MORTAR RETAIL COMEBACK IN TIME FOR THE HOLIDAYS



The toy company returned to Macy's after being acquired by WHP Global in March 2021.

JULY 11: A view of Macy's Toys "R" Us on July 11, 2022 in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

The deal came after Toys R Us shuttered its last two remaining stores in New Jersey and Texas in January 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Both locations opened in late 2019 and were the only Toys R Us stores in the country following the company’s chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in 2017 and its U.S. and U.K. store closures in 2018.



CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS



Since last August, Macy's customers shopped the Toys R Us assortment of products exclusively online prior to the store's openings.



"In Macy’s reported earnings for the first quarter of 2022, toy sales were 15x higher than the comparable period prior to the Toys'R'Us partnership," a Macy's statement reads.



Fox Business' Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxbusiness.com.