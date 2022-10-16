Toys R Us launches 451-store revival in Macy's locations ahead of holiday season

article

Toys R Us has found second life as new in-store locations have opened in select Macy’s department stores across the country and celebrating with nine days of free events.

The toy store giant filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and closed all locations in 2018 as the brick-and-mortar locations suffered declining sales. Macy’s had announced its partnership with WHP Global, the owner of the Toys R Us brand, in the summer of 2021.

Macy’s started opening new Toys R Us locations in 451 stores ahead of the holiday season to capitalize on the most lucrative time of the year for retail, with a wide reopening on Oct. 15.

New locations include the flagship Macy’s location in Herald Square, New York City. So far only Alaska, Arkansas, Iowa, Mississippi, Nebraska and Wyoming have no locations available.

The deal remains virtually exclusive, with the flagship two-story location inside American Dream in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Previous reports indicated in-store shops could take up between 1,000 and 10,000 square feet, with the larger spaces in flagship locations. The Herald Square location will clock in at 8,000 square feet, while the Valley Fair location in Santa Clara, California will take up 7,000 square feet.

Atlanta, Chicago, Honolulu, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami and San Francisco will also see the biggest locations possible in that range. Click here to see all locations available.

The nationwide opening of locations on Oct. 15 will also kick-start a nine-day celebration of free events, including Barbie Day, Fisher-Price Day, Geoffrey’s Birthday, Play-Doh Day, Pokémon Day and Lego Day, among others, Axios reported.

Each Toys R Us store will feature playful colored fixtures, hands-on demonstration tables for customers to interact with various toy assortments and a life-size "Geoffrey on a Bench" photo opportunity for families.

Macy’s plans to eventually add toy shops to all its U.S. locations.

FOX Business’ Lucas Manfredi contributed to this report. Read more of this story on FOX Business.