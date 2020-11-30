Toys for Tots pushes for online donations during pandemic

The annual Toys for Tots campaign has had to make changes during the pandemic including a push for online giving.

The organization has an Amazon registry and a link for online monetary donations. There will also be some drive-thru donation drop-off locations.

But the goal remains the same – make sure every kid gets a toy this Christmas.

“So far right now we’ve seen less donations than we usually see and we’ve gone through different avenues to get the donations to come up as creating an Amazon wish list,” said Staff Sgt. Seth Blochowicz, the program coordinator for DFW Toys for Tots.

FOX 4 is proud to be a sponsor of the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

For more information and drop-off locations, visit www.dfwtoysfortots.org.