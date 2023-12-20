'Total surrender and dedication to Jesus': Watch Hulk Hogan get baptized in Florida

Former WWE and reality TV star Hulk Hogan dedicated his life to Christ recently in Florida.

An Instagram post from Hogan shows him being dipped underwater at Indian Rocks Baptist Church in Largo.

The video shows his wife, Sky Daily, also being baptized. The duo is both wearing white and Hogan is sporting a cross chain as well.

The video and photos of the ceremony were also posted to his X account.

Although Hulk Hogan retired from wrestling in 2012, the superstar still appears to be in shape as he sports his muscles on his Instagram and X accounts.