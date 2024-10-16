Top trending Halloween costumes in DFW for 2024

Looking to stand out with your Halloween costume this year—or would you rather blend in at the office party?

Google's new Frightgeist tool, powered by Google Trends, analyzes costume searches by region, giving insight into what's popular near you.

The 2024 list doesn't just show the top costumes overall, but highlights the biggest increases in popularity compared to 2023. Trends vary not only by state but also by city. One standout this year is Deadpool, from adult Deadpool and Wolverine duos to variations like ‘Kidpool’ and even ‘Dogpool.’

While costume trends differ between major cities in Texas, only one costume appears consistently across Dallas and Houston.

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes in DFW for 2024:

1. Ghostbuster

HARROGATE, ENGLAND - JUNE 22: Four friends wearing costumes from the movie Ghostbusters pose for a picture on the first day of Comic Con Yorkshire at the Yorkshire Events Centre on June 22, 2024 in Harrogate, England.

2. Moana

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 27: A cosplayer in character as Disney character Moana seen during Day 2 of MCM London Comic Con 2018 at ExCel on October 27, 2018 in London, England.

3. Draculaura

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 15: A cosplayer posing as Draculaura from Monster High attends during New York Comic Con 2023 - Day 4 at Javits Center on October 15, 2023 in New York City.

4. Little Bo Peep

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 07: A mother and son dressed as Toy Story's Little Bo Peep and Toy Story walk on 34th Street with the Empire State Building in the background on October 07, 2022 in New York City.

5. Shrek

SAN DIEGO, CA JULY 21: Fans show their Shrek costumes on Friday, July 22, 2011 at Comic-Con in San Diego, CA.

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes in the U.S. for 2024:

Shrunken Head Bob Raygun Catnap Delores Pomni

Top 5 trending kid Halloween costumes in the U.S. for 2024:

Red (from Descendents) Dr. Doom Kidpool Gojo Wolverine

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes in Houston for 2024:

Wolverine Mavis Princess Tiana Shrek Loki

Top 5 trending Halloween costumes in Austin for 2024:

Minion Raven (from Teen Titans) Deadpool Fairy Catwoman