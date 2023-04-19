Top 5 cars that cost more used than brand new in Dallas

article

As used car prices slowly decline, there are some vehicles that are actually pricier lightly used than brand new.

Over the past year, an iSeeCars.com study found that used cars are on average 8.1% or $3,701 cheaper than new vehicles.

Specifically in the Dallas area, the study found the average price difference between lightly used cars and their new counterparts is 11.8% or $5,914 cheaper.

"Inflation and interest rates are among the primary factors impacting consumer spending, as reflected in a substantial drop in used car pricing over the past year," said iSeeCars.com Executive Analyst Karl Brauer.

While used car prices remain high overall, some used models are actually more expensive than their new car equivalent.

These are the top 5 vehicles that cost more used than brand-new:

5. Honda Civic

On average, a used Honda Civic Sedan costs 4.9% or $1,358 more than a new one. The average used car price is about $28,996.

4. Land Rover Defender

A used Land Rover Defender will cost you about 6.3% or $5,420 more than a new one. The average used car price is $91,206.

3. Toyota Sienna

A used Toyota Sienna will cost you about 6.9% or $3,286 more than its new counterpart. The average used car price is $50,764.

2. Ford Bronco

A used Ford Bronco will cost you about 8.4% or $4,509 more than a new version. The average used car price is $58,205.

1. Ford Maverick

At the top of the list is a Ford Maverick. A used one will cost about 13.3% or $4,430 more than a new one. On average, a used version will cost you $37,653.