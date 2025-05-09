Tom Cruise to surprise moviegoers in Texas on May 22

article

The Brief Actor Tom Cruise will be in Dallas on (or shortly after) May 22 for the premiere of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning." He said he's planning to enjoy some delicious barbecue while he's in the Lone Star State and then visit theaters to "say hello."



Actor Tom Cruise is planning a trip to the Lone Star State later this month to surprise Mission: Impossible fans.

Tom Cruise in Texas

What we know:

Cruise announced on Instagram that he’ll first visit Fort Sam Houston and various theaters offering early screenings of "Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning" in San Antonio on May 22.

Then he’ll head to Dallas to visit more theaters.

"We’re going to fly to Dallas, where I’m going to get some delicious barbecue before going to more theaters to say hello. And I can’t wait. We’ll see you at the movies," he said.

What we don't know:

The actor didn’t give any specific information about which restaurants or theaters he’ll be visiting in Dallas.

He also didn’t say whether his stop in Dallas will be on May 22 or possibly the next day.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

"Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning" is the eighth installment in the franchise starring now 62-year-old Cruise as Agent Ethan Hunt. It could also be the last, as the title suggests.

The plot is said to pick up directly after the cliffhanger from 2023’s "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning."

It opens in theaters on May 23, but there are plenty of early screening options available in North Texas.