Todd and Julie Chrisley's son Grayson hospitalized in car crash on Nashville interstate

Grayson Chrisley, the youngest son of Todd and Julie Chrisley and star of "Chrisley Knows Best," has been rushed to the hospital following a crash on a Tennessee interstate over the weekend.

Police told TMZ that the 16-year-old boy was driving his Ford F-150 on Interstate 65 in Nashville at around 5:30 p.m. Saturday when he crashed into the back of a truck that was stopped in traffic.

When police at the scene asked Grayson Chrisley what had happened, he reportedly could not remember anything about the accident, possibly due to a head injury.

Medics rushed the teenager to a hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the front of Chrisley's truck was mangled and its bumper shoved into the hood. The windshield was shattered on the driver's side.

At this time, police have not arrested or charged anyone in connection with the crash.

Grayson Chrisley's truck was first seen on the show when he was 15, when his got the car while working on getting his learner's permit.

On the show, Todd Chrisley talked about his fear that his son would get into an accident on the highway, like his sister Savannah did four years prior.

The crash came just days before Todd and Julie Chrisley are set to be sentenced on federal charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.

The hearing for the reality show couple began Monday morning in federal court in Atlanta. Todd Chrisley faces nearly 22 years in prison. Julie Chrisley could be made to serve up to nearly 12 and a half years in prison. The couple should also be ordered to pay restitution, prosecutors wrote in a court filing.

"The Chrisleys have built an empire based on the lie that their wealth came from dedication and hard work," prosecutors wrote. "The jury’s unanimous verdict sets the record straight: Todd and Julie Chrisley are career swindlers who have made a living by jumping from one fraud scheme to another, lying to banks, stiffing vendors, and evading taxes at every corner."

Peter Tarantino, an accountant hired by the couple, was found guilty of conspiracy to defraud the IRS and willfully filing false tax returns. He is set to be sentenced along with the Chrisleys.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.