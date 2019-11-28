Tips help Irving police identify vandals who damaged 40 vehicles

article

Irving police say tips helped them identify two people who vandalized more than 40 cars last week.

Iszalyn Starks and Trevon Ross are accused of causing more than $20,000 in damage.

Police say the two also broke into some of the vehicles and took at least two guns.

It happened in several Los Colinas parking garages.

Ross is currently in jail on an unrelated charge.

Police are still looking for starks.