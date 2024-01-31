TikTok challenge likely to blame for White Settlement car theft

article

Police in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement believe a car was stolen as part of a TikTok challenge.

Officers found a 2013 Kia Optima abandoned in a creek south of the Lockheed Martin plant last week.

The car was still running with the transmission in drive. It also had steering column damage that led officers to believe it was stolen.

White Settlement police now think the thief found instructions on how to steal the car on social media.

Videos on TikTok and YouTube show a USB charging cord can be used to start certain models of Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The automakers are offering software upgrades and steering wheel locks to help prevent thefts.

No arrest has been made in the case.