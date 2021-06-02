Through her attorney, mother of missing 6-year-old implicates father

On Monday, Dalton Olson appeared to be living every parents nightmare. Frantically searching for his missing 6-year-old son telling reporters he couldn’t eat or sleep.



Olson’s girlfriend, Theresa Balboa, who was out on bond for allegedly assaulting Dalton, quickly became a suspect after police say her story was a lie.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS



She reportedly told police a man in a police uniform and Sarah Olson, the boys mother, kidnapped little Samuel from a home on McCovy.



That story quickly unraveled.



"The child was last seen on April 30 and this concocted story about this fake officer just one week ago doesn’t make sense," said Sarah Olson's attorney, Marco Gonzalez. "Samuel has been in Dalton’s possession since April 30, for him not to say anything or do anything, it was both of them who orchestrated this."

RELATED: Police calling the investigation into the disappearance of a 6-year-old boy complicated

Gonzalez says his client is too distraught to talk to the media, but is adamant in her belief that Dalton Olson is involved.



But he adds Sarah isn’t accusing Dalton’s mother, Tonya Olson, of any wrongdoing.



"She feels like this is on Dalton," Gonzalez said.



As of Wednesday night, Dalton Olson had not been charged or arrested in his sons death.



Theresa Balboa was arrested by Jasper police after a body, who Houston police believe is Samuel Olson, was found in a motel room.

She’s currently charged with tampering with a corpse.

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP

Advertisement

Gonzalez says Sarah Olson hasn’t seen her son since last summer and had been in Dalton’s care since that time.



As of Wednesday night, Sarah Olson had not been asked to identify the body but believes it’s that of her son.