Third arrest made in deadly shooting of New Orleans officer, friend at Houston restaurant

A third person has been arrested in the fatal shooting of a New Orleans police officer and his friend at a Galleria-area restaurant.

Court documents show that Khalil Nelson, 19, is charged with two counts of capital murder and one count of aggravated robbery in the case.

Nelson joins the two other men who have already been in custody, Frederick Jackson, 19, and Anthony Jenkins 21, who were each charged with two counts of capital murder.

The deadly shooting happened Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Grotto restaurant. Everett Briscoe, a 13-year-veteran with the New Orleans Police Dept., and Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy were shot while dining.

Briscoe died at the scene and Riculfy died days later at the hospital.

Detective Everett Briscoe (Photo: New Orleans Police Department)

Each suspect in the deadly shooting could face the death penalty, as Capital Murder is one of the highest crimes a suspect can be given.

Nelson appeared in probable court at 1 p.m. Thursday.

"As a result of this defendant and a co-defendant’s conduct, two individuals lost their lives. This defendant does have the potential to be sentenced to the death penalty on these cases," says the prosecutor in probable cause court.

The Harris County District Attorney’s Office hasn’t announced yet if it will seek the death penalty against Jenkins or Jackson.

"Because of the nature and high risk the offense presents, I don’t think it would be appropriate to set bail in these capital murder cases. So bail is denied in the two capital murder cases," the judge said to Nelson on Thursday afternoon.

New Orleans PD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson issued the following statement to FOX 26:

"We want to thank Houston Police Chief Troy Finner and his department for their diligent work in bringing the killers of our beloved colleague Everett Briscoe and our friend Dyrin Riculfy to justice," Superintendent Ferguson said. "We again send our condolences to the Briscoe and Riculfy families. We want them to know NOPD will support them as they continue to grieve the loss of these two fine men. We trust the criminal justice system will now work as it should and hold these individuals accountable for their actions to the fullest extent possible."