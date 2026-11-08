Garland man arrested for capital murder in apartment complex shooting

The Brief Garland police arrested 20-year-old Richard Le for the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Adan Rendon Jr. at a Belt Line Road apartment complex on Friday evening. Investigators stated the shooting was not random, as the victim and suspect knew each other; Le faces capital murder and cocaine possession charges with a $10 million bond. The police investigation into the homicide remains active and ongoing.



Garland police arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of an 18-year-old man at an apartment complex Friday evening.

What we know:

Officers responded to a report of a gunshot disturbance just before 5:45 p.m. Nov. 6 at an apartment complex in the 1800 block of Belt Line Road. They found Adan Rendon Jr. inside an apartment suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives determined the shooting was not a random act of violence and that Rendon and the suspect knew each other, police said.

Investigators identified Richard Le as a suspect. Le was located and arrested Saturday, Nov. 7, and taken to the Garland Detention Center.

Richard Le

What's next:

He was charged with capital murder and possession of cocaine, a state jail felony. His bond was set at $10 million on the capital murder charge. No bond had been set on the drug charge.

The investigation remains active, police said.