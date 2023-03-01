article

There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend.

Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.

Friday, March 3

(Courtesy: North Texas Irish Festival)

North Texas Irish Festival in Fair Park

One of the largest Irish festivals in the U.S. is back in Fair Park this weekend. This Friday through Sunday there will be plenty of live muscid, dancing, stories, whiskey tasting and much, much more. There is also a Fun Run on Saturday morning where runners get two beers after they finish.

Info Here

INVERNESS, UNITED KINGDOM - JUNE 08: Steve Aoki performs on stage on Day 2 of Rockness Festival 2013 at Clune Farm, Loch Ness on June 8, 2013 in Inverness, Scotland. (Photo by Ross Gilmore/Redferns via Getty Images)

Steve Aoki with Timmy Trumpet at the Factory in Deep Ellum

Superstar DJ (and son of the founder of Benihana) Steve Aoki brings the party to Deep Ellum this weekend. The Hiroquest: Genesis Tour comes to Dallas this Friday night. Timmy Trumpet, the man behind the breakout song Narco, will also perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Craig Ferguson at the Addison Improv

Former Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson is off TV, but on the road. The Scottish comedian brings his standup set to the Addison Improv this Friday through Sunday.

Tickets and Info Here

Muse at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth

They've gone multi-platinum, they've won Grammys and now they're coming to North Texas. The Will of the People Tour comes to Fort Worth this weekend. In addition to Muse, Evanescence will also perform.

Tickets and Info Here

Saturday, March 4

Moster Truck Jester Monster performs during the Monster Jam show at the LoanDepot Park in Miami, Florida, on January 29, 2023. - The event was part of the Monster Jam Stadium Championship Series, a competition held in the United States and Canada in Expand

Monster Jam at AT&T Stadium

Get ready for things to get loud! The competition with 12,000-pound trucks will be tearing up the dirt at AT&T Stadium this Saturday. This year Monster Jam is debuting the new ThundeROARus. The pit party starts at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets and Info Here

Dallas Festival of Colors at Southfork Ranch

The Dallas Festival of Colors is the largest celebration of Holi, the Hindu festival of color, in our area. The festival has more than 1,000 performance groups and artists and some amazing food. The celebration will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

UniverSoul Circus at Red Bird Mall

Amazing stunts and interactive entertainment set to urban music for the whole family. The UniverSoul Circus comes to Red Bird Mall with showings Thursday through Sunday until March 19.

Tickets and Info Here

On Your Feet! at the Winspear Opera House

An inspiring story about two people believing in their talent and making it in the music industry. The play based on the rise of Gloria and Emilio Estefan features some of the duos most famous songs. There are shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Tickets and Info Here

Sunday, March 5

Freedom Matters' exhibit at Bush Center

There's now a place where you can see rare historical documents like the U.S. Constitution and the Federalist Papers in North Texas. It's part of a larger exhibit detailing why "Freedom Matters." The Bush Center near SMU will open the interactive exhibit on March 2. It will remain open through December 31.

Tickets and Info Here

Silver Foxes at Theatre Three in Dallas

A play from the writers of the Golden Girls with the tagline, "A new comedy about old gays!" The comedic play is about a group of queer men who rescue their best friend from a homophobic assisted living facility. The play is directed by Michael Urie, a North Texas-raised actor who went on to act in TV roles in "Almost Family" and Ugly Betty. The play runs through March 12.

Tickets and Info Here

PASADENA, CA - JUNE 02: Comedian Taylor Tomlinson performs during her appearance at The Ice House Comedy Club on June 2, 2018 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael S. Schwartz/Getty Images) Expand

Taylor Tomlinson at the Majestic Theater

Standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson is hilarious from the stage to Tik Tok. Her Have It All tour will have performances Friday, Saturday and Sunday at the Majestic Theater in Dallas.

Tickets and Info