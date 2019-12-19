Thieves use tow truck to steal vehicle from Downtown Dallas parking garage

article

Dallas police are searching for a group of thieves who used a tow truck to steal a vehicle from an apartment parking garage in Downtown Dallas.

The incident happened Dec. 3 at the Alta Farmers Market Apartments on South Cesar Chavez Boulevard.

Police say people in a black Ford Escape and a White Chevrolet Tahoe served as the look-outs for an unmarked white Ford tow truck to get into the parking garage and steal a vehicle.

Investigators believe the tow truck may have been used in other crimes.

Police say all tow trucks should have the company name, phone number, address and a TDLR identification number somewhere on the truck.

If a tow truck doesn’t have any identifying markings, that is a violation and should also raise a red flag.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Det. J. Lopez at 214-671-3524 or via email: john.lopez@dallascityhall.com.