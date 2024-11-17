Expand / Collapse search

‘The Voice’ winner Sundance Head recovers at home after being accidentally shot on his Texas ranch

Published  November 17, 2024 10:59am CST
Texas
Associated Press
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 16: Winner of the 2016 season of "The Voice", Sundance Head visits AOL BUILD at AOL HQ on December 16, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images)

TYLER, Texas (AP) - Country singer Sundance Head, a winner on "The Voice," is recovering at home after he was accidentally shot in the stomach while handling a firearm on a hunting trip at his East Texas ranch, his agent said Sunday.

Head, winner of the 11th season of NBC’s "The Voice" in 2016, was leaning into his vehicle to grab his .22 caliber pistol when it fell out of its holster and onto the exterior of the vehicle and fired off a shot that hit Head in the stomach, his agent, Trey Newman said in an email.

Newman said Head was airlifted to a hospital in Tyler, located about 100 miles (161 kilometers) east of Dallas. He said no vital organs were hit and no surgery was needed. Head was released later Friday, he said.

Before his win on "The Voice," Head competed in "American Idol" on Fox in 2007, making it to the top 16 before being eliminated.

Head, who has upcoming performances scheduled in Texas and Illinois, is from the community of Porter, located north of Houston.

The Source

  • Information in this article is from the Associated Press