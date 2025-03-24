Deep Ellum venue changes name back to The Bomb Factory

article

The Brief The Factory in Deep Ellum is changing its name back to The Bomb Factory. The name was changed in 2021. The venue confirmed the name change on social media.



The Bomb Factory is back in Deep Ellum.

The event venue formerly known as The Factory is going back to its original name.

The Bomb Factory name change

What we know:

The venue officially announced the name change on Monday.

"YES, the RUMORS are true!" the music venue posted in the name change announcement on social media.

The name was changed from The Bomb Factory to The Factory in 2021.

According to Central Track, employees were told at a meeting the rebranding was "from any potentially violent connotations surrounding the use of the word ‘bomb.’"

The Bomb Factory announcement on Monday came with the tag line, "Still invading. Still destroying. Still repeating."

On The Factory's website, a Bomb Factory logo appears on the page with the date April 27, 2025. On that date, LCD Soundsystem will perform at the venue.

What we don't know:

The venue did not give a reason for the name change.