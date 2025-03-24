Deep Ellum venue changes name back to The Bomb Factory
DALLAS - The Bomb Factory is back in Deep Ellum.
The event venue formerly known as The Factory is going back to its original name.
The Bomb Factory name change
What we know:
The venue officially announced the name change on Monday.
"YES, the RUMORS are true!" the music venue posted in the name change announcement on social media.
The name was changed from The Bomb Factory to The Factory in 2021.
According to Central Track, employees were told at a meeting the rebranding was "from any potentially violent connotations surrounding the use of the word ‘bomb.’"
The Bomb Factory announcement on Monday came with the tag line, "Still invading. Still destroying. Still repeating."
On The Factory's website, a Bomb Factory logo appears on the page with the date April 27, 2025. On that date, LCD Soundsystem will perform at the venue.
What we don't know:
The venue did not give a reason for the name change.
The Source: Information in the article comes from The Bomb Factory on social media and previous reporting from Central Track.