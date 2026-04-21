Texas worker trapped under conveyor belt at concrete plant in critical condition

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The Brief A worker is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries after being pinned under a conveyor belt at a Lubbock concrete plant Tuesday morning. Lubbock Fire Rescue units successfully extricated the trapped individual, who was then rushed to University Medical Center for treatment. The identity of the victim and the specific cause of the accident have not yet been released as the investigation begins.



A worker is in critical condition Tuesday morning after he was pinned under a conveyor belt at a concrete plant in Lubbock, authorities said.

West Texas industrial accident

What we know:

Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the industrial accident at the 500 block of North Avenue K following reports of a person trapped at the facility.

Units from LFR Heavy Rescue, Engine 4, Truck 4, and Battalion 1 arrived to find the individual pinned beneath the machinery. Firefighters successfully extricated the person, who was then treated onsite by University Medical Center EMS and fire personnel.

The victim was taken to a Lubbock hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, according to a statement from Lubbock Fire Rescue.

What we don't know:

The identity of the individual and the cause of the accident have not yet been released. Officials have not indicated if any other workers were involved or if the plant has suspended operations during the investigation.