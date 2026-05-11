Talarico urges Cornyn to back federal gas tax suspension as Trump 'voices' support

The Brief Democrat James Talarico calls on Senator John Cornyn to support a federal gas tax suspension following recent public backing for the plan from Donald Trump. Talarico claims the suspension would provide immediate relief from high fuel costs, while Cornyn argues the move would harm federal infrastructure funding and the deficit. The dispute highlights the growing focus on affordability and inflation as candidates head toward the May 26 runoff election in the Texas Senate race.



Texas state Rep. James Talarico is calling on U.S. Sen. John Cornyn to support a suspension of the federal gas tax after former President Donald Trump voiced backing for the idea.

Bipartisan momentum for gas price relief

What we know:

Talarico has made lowering fuel costs a central issue in his Senate campaign.

In earlier remarks to FOX 4, he argued that Texans are "feeling the pain at the pump" and said suspending the federal gas tax could provide immediate relief. He has proposed keeping the suspension in place until the national average price drops below about $3 per gallon.

Talarico pressures Cornyn over high prices

What they're saying:

In a statement released Monday, Talarico, a Democrat running for U.S. Senate, said Trump’s support for pausing the federal gas tax shows the proposal could gain bipartisan traction as fuel prices remain high.

"I applaud President Trump’s support for a federal gas tax suspension," Talarico said. "Lowering prices at the pump should be a bipartisan commitment. I urge Senator Cornyn to drop his opposition … and join President Trump and me in supporting this critical tax relief for Texans."

In the statement, Talarico linked to a social media post by CBS News correspondent Nancy Cordes, referencing what Trump said in a recent phone interview about suspending the gas tax. Trump reportedly told Cordes it would be "a great idea" and suggested the tax could be reinstated once prices fall.

Related article

Cornyn defends infrastructure funding

Sen. John Cornyn at Fort Worth campaign event, Feb. 18, 2026 (FOX 4)

Local perspective:

The push comes as gas prices in Texas have climbed above $4 per gallon in some areas, with AAA data showing elevated costs across much of the state.

Cornyn, the incubent running for re-election to the U.S. Senate, has criticized the proposal, calling it ineffective and potentially harmful to federal finances.

In comments previously reported, Cornyn said suspending the tax is a "short-sighted solution" that "will make things worse," citing concerns about increasing the federal deficit and reducing funding for infrastructure projects such as roads and schools.

Related article

He has also referenced the impact of higher fuel costs in the context of broader geopolitical concerns, saying they are "a small price to pay" compared to global security risks.

The other side:

A spokesperson for James Talarico's campaign highlighted Coryn's comments on FOX 4 last month, following Talarico's press release this morning.

Senate race tension escalates

Big picture view:

The issue also spilled onto social media on Monday, highlighting the political attack on John Cornyn's gas tax position, and the growing political tension in the race.

In a post on X, Talarico criticized Cornyn’s long tenure in public office, writing that the senator has had "40 years to lower the cost of housing, healthcare, groceries, utilities, and gas," before asking, "What’s the hold up?"

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is facing Cornyn in the May 26th runoff election, criticized Cornyn’s time as Senator and urged supporters to back Paxton's own campaign.

Cornyn responded to Ken Paxton’s social post that included a link to a website titled crookedken.com and stating, "You can’t trust him," referring to Ken Paxton.

The exchanges reflect an increasingly heated contest, with both parties and primary challengers seeking to frame the debate over affordability and energy costs ahead of the election.

Economic concerns shape campaign

What's next:

With gas prices remaining elevated and the issue gaining national attention, the proposal is likely to remain a focal point in the Texas Senate race.

Any action on suspending the federal gas tax would require congressional approval, leaving its prospects uncertain as lawmakers weigh economic and political considerations.