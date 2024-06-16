Round Rock Juneteenth festival shooting leaves 2 dead, multiple people injured

A shooting at a Juneteenth celebration in Round Rock has left two people dead and multiple people injured.

The Round Rock Police Department says the shooting began during an altercation between two groups at the event at around 10:50 p.m. at Old Settlers Park, located at 1371 Harrell Parkway.

Chief Allen Banks says two people died, and multiple bystanders were taken to local hospitals. Banks says the victims, four adults and two children, were not part of the altercation.

The shooting did not happen near the main stage but near the vendor section of the festival.

Those directly involved in the incident immediately left the scene and Banks says they do not have any suspects in custody and are searching for suspects.

If anyone has video or information about this incident, please notify the Round Rock Police Department at 512-218-5500.

Mayor Craig Morgan released a statement on the shooting, saying:

"I know Round Rock residents are devastated as they wake up to the terrible news of last night's tragic events. To the families who are mourning the loss of loved ones, please know that our entire community mourns with you. To those who were injured, we are here to support you in your recovery.

"We are a community that values safety, celebration and unity, and we are committed to ensuring that our community heals through this event together. We will not let this incident define us, nor will we let fear take hold. Instead, we will support each other, offer help where it is needed, and remain united in our resolve to make Round Rock a safe and welcoming place for all."

Officials have closed off Old Settlers Park as the investigation continues. Any activities or events scheduled at Old Settlers Park on the morning of Sunday, June 16 were canceled due to the ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.