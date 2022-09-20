Texas ranks first in average credit card debt in US, study shows

The average Texan has $5,308 in credit card debt, the highest of any state in the country, according to a new study.

The study from travel website Upgraded Points looked at information from 60 of the largest cities in the country.

5 of the 10 worst U.S. cities to boost your credit score were in Texas, according to the study.

Houston topped the list, Dallas came in third and Austin finished seventh.

The list was based on 8 factors, including interest rates, cost of living, average credit score, minimum wage and personal income.

Texas was also at the bottom of the list for the average mean credit score, 674. That is 40 points lower than the national average.

Top 10 Worst U.S. Cities to Boost Your Credit Score

Houston, Texas El Paso Texas Dallas, Texas New Orleans, Louisiana San Antonio, Texas Memphis, Tennessee Austin, Texas Atlanta, Georgia Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Nashville, Tennessee

Top 10 Best U.S. Cities to Boost Your Credit Score