Rangers make small move as MLB Trade Deadline passes

The Brief The Texas Rangers mainly stood pat on MLB Trade Deadline day, choosing not to acquire a notable player or ship off their most valuable trade pieces. The team traded utility infielder Josh Smith and pitcher Josh Stephan to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for left-handed pitcher Adam Macko in their only move of the day. The Rangers reportedly spoke to several veterans on high-priced contracts about waiving their no-trade clauses, but none of the veteran players ended up being dealt.



It was a quiet trade deadline day for the Texas Rangers, who made only one move as they jockey for a postseason spot in the weak AL West.

MLB Trade Deadline passes

What we know:

The Rangers made only one trade before Monday's MLB Trade Deadline, which passed at 5 p.m. CT.

Texas flipped utility infielder Josh Smith and right-handed pitcher Josh Stephan to the Toronto Blue Jays. The Rangers received left-handed pitcher Adam Macko in return.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 25: Josh Smith #8 of the Texas Rangers bats during the game against the Seattle Mariners at Globe Life Field on July 25, 2026 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Smith played for the Rangers for five seasons after being traded to Texas from the New York Yankees in 2021. In 2024, Smith was given a Silver Slugger award.

The team thanked Smith for his time with the team on social media.

Rumored moves fail to materialize

Though the Rangers only made one move, they were rumored to be interested in trading some of their more notable players.

The Athletic reported on Monday afternoon that pitcher Jacob deGrom declined to waive his no-trade clause as the team explored trading him.

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Jacob deGrom looks on during the Alumni Classic prior to the game between the Texas Rangers and the New York Mets at Citi Field on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Michael Urakami/MLB Photos v Expand

deGrom was given a full no-trade clause when he signed with the Rangers in 2022. He has one more season left on his contract with Texas.

He told reporters later in the day, saying, "I want to be here. I believe in this group. Obviously, the last road trip didn't go well, but I believe we can win. I signed here to help this team win a World Series."

The Athletic also reported that team officials spoke to pitcher Nathan Eovaldi and shortstop Corey Seager about waiving their no-trade clauses, but neither player was dealt before Monday's deadline.

By the numbers:

Going into Monday night, the Rangers' record was 55-57, good for second place in the American League West division.

Texas led the AL West as recently as Friday night, but a five-game losing streak has dropped them to second behind the Houston Astros.

What's next:

The Rangers' next game takes place on Monday night in Arlington against the San Francisco Giants, with first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.