Texas Rangers' Marcus Semien replaces Altuve as AL All-Star starting second baseman

Marcus Semien of the host Texas Rangers will replace Houston’s Jose Altuve as the American League’s starting second baseman for the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

Major League Baseball said Thursday that Altuve will rest his left hand, which has been sore since he was hit by a 94.3 mph slider from Minnesota’s Josh Winder on July 5.

Minnesota infielder/outfielder Willi Castro replaces Altuve on the AL roster, and Baltimore outfielder Anthony Santander took the spot of Houston’s Kyle Tucker, who has not played since June 3 because of a bruised right shin. Castro and Santander increase the total of first-time All-Stars to 36.

Semien will start the All-Star Game for the third straight season. He finished second to Altuve in the final round of fan voting for starting berths and originally made this year’s AL All-Star team as a reserve by finishing second to Altuve in voting among players, managers and coaches.

Texas reliever Kirby Yates is on the AL pitching staff, giving the Rangers multiple All-Stars for the fifth straight season.

Santander gives the Orioles five All-Stars. Shortstop Gunnar Henderson and catcher Adley Rutschman were elected by fans to start, Corbin Burnes was voted to the pitching staff by players, managers and coaches, and infielder Jordan Westburg replaced Boston third baseman Rafael Devers.

