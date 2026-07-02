Texas Rangers, Budweiser aim to shatter Guinness World Record for largest glass of beer

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The Brief The Texas Rangers and Budweiser are attempting to break the record for the world's largest glass of beer this Saturday, July 4, at Globe Life Field. A 12-foot-tall vinyl beer stein is being built to hold 600 gallons of Budweiser lager, aiming to surpass the current 550-gallon record set in the UK in 2014. The filling will begin at noon ahead of the 3:05 p.m. game against the Detroit Tigers, with an official Guinness adjudicator onsite to verify the achievement by 1:45 p.m.



The Texas Rangers and Budweiser are teaming up to toast America’s 250th birthday by attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest glass of beer in recorded history this weekend.

Guinness World Record attempt

What we know:

Construction began Wednesday night on a massive, 12-foot-tall vinyl beer stein at Globe Life Field’s North Plaza, located near Texas Live! Workers are applying the final touches to the structure Thursday morning ahead of the official record attempt on Saturday, July 4.

The towering vessel is designed to hold 600 gallons of beer—aiming to surpass the current world record of 550 gallons, which was set in the United Kingdom on July 6, 2014.

The record-breaking attempt is the centerpiece of the Rangers' Independence Day celebrations. On Saturday, crews will begin filling the giant stein from the bottom with Budweiser’s classic American lager starting at noon.

The filling process is expected to conclude around 1:45 p.m. CDT, at which point an official adjudicator from Guinness World Records will be onsite to verify and certify the achievement.

Globe Life Field

Rangers vs. Tigers on Saturday

The event takes place leading up to the Rangers' 3:05 p.m. CDT game against the Detroit Tigers.

In addition to the world-record attempt, the Rangers have scheduled a series of holiday promotions and events at the ballpark, including:

Jersey Giveaway: The first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive an America's 250th Birthday Rangers jersey.

Patriotic Tributes: Handheld United States flags will be distributed to all fans entering the stadium.

North Plaza Special: Budweiser products will be available for $1.50 on the North Plaza from 1:50 p.m. to 2:50 p.m. CDT following the record verification.

Pre-Game Festivities: A hot dog-eating contest will be held in the Comerica Backyard prior to first pitch.