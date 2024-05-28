Expand / Collapse search
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
from TUE 11:07 AM CDT until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
17
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:45 AM CDT, Anderson County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Navarro County, Henderson County, Anderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Johnson County, Ellis County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 10:24 AM CDT until TUE 1:30 PM CDT, Van Zandt County, Henderson County
Flash Flood Warning
until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, Kaufman County, Ellis County, Navarro County, Henderson County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM CDT until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 9:00 AM CDT until WED 4:00 AM CDT, Dallas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:54 AM CDT, Dallas County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:59 AM CDT until TUE 12:30 PM CDT, Tarrant County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 12:53 PM CDT until THU 7:20 AM CDT, Hunt County, Rockwall County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:57 PM CDT until THU 5:18 PM CDT, Hunt County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 5:16 PM CDT until WED 2:53 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:40 PM CDT until WED 11:31 PM CDT, Collin County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 10:40 AM CDT until FRI 2:40 AM CDT, Denton County
Flood Warning
from TUE 10:50 AM CDT until TUE 12:45 PM CDT, Wise County, Denton County, Collin County, Tarrant County, Dallas County, Rockwall County, Kaufman County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until TUE 12:00 PM CDT, Freestone County, Henderson County, Anderson County

Texas Primary Runoff: Outages affecting some North Texas polling locations

By
Published  May 28, 2024 9:26am CDT
Election
FOX 4

DALLAS - Severe storms delayed the opening of some North Texas polling locations for election day.

The Dallas County Elections Department asked for patience as it deals with power and phone outages preventing the voting machines from working at some locations.

MORE: Election Day Coverage

Collin County said some of its polling locations are also experiencing outages or delays because of the weather. 

The county urged voters to check its polling locations map to find a location with a green status indicator. The locations marked in red are likely dealing with power outages. 

Collin County voters can vote at any location in the county.

The Prestonwood Baptist Church polling location is closed in Denton County because of storm damage and power outages. Those set to vote there should instead go to the Career Center East polling location at 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville.

Rockwall County said many of its polling locations were without power during the storm. They have all since reopened.

Gov. Greg Abbott 'certain' school vouchers will pass

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has made passing school choice legislation a top priority. The governor sat down with FOX 4's Steven Dial to talk about where things stand after the primary election and says deals that were previously offered may now be off the table.

Tuesday is election day for the primary runoff in Texas. Voters heading to the polls are deciding which candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are looking to settle political scores.

Abbott has taken aim at the Republicans who voted against his school voucher program. That includes Justin Holland in District 33 and Dewayne Burns in District 58.

Paxton has targeted several GOP incumbents who voted to impeach him last year on corruption charges. Holland and Burns are in that group, along with Frederick Frazier in District 61, Stephanie Klick in District 91 and Lynn Stucky in District 64.

There’s also a hotly contested open seat in District 97 between Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney. That’s currently held by Craig Goldman who is in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in District 12, which is being vacated by Republican Kay Granger.

Meanwhile, one of the local races to note is that of the Dallas County Sheriff. Incumbent Marian Brown is up against her predecessor and fellow Democrat Lupe Valdez.