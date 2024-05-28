Texas Primary Runoff: Outages affecting some North Texas polling locations

Severe storms delayed the opening of some North Texas polling locations for election day.

The Dallas County Elections Department asked for patience as it deals with power and phone outages preventing the voting machines from working at some locations.

Collin County said some of its polling locations are also experiencing outages or delays because of the weather.

The county urged voters to check its polling locations map to find a location with a green status indicator. The locations marked in red are likely dealing with power outages.

Collin County voters can vote at any location in the county.

The Prestonwood Baptist Church polling location is closed in Denton County because of storm damage and power outages. Those set to vote there should instead go to the Career Center East polling location at 2553 FM 544 in Lewisville.

Rockwall County said many of its polling locations were without power during the storm. They have all since reopened.

Tuesday is election day for the primary runoff in Texas. Voters heading to the polls are deciding which candidates will advance to the general election in November.

Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton are looking to settle political scores.

Abbott has taken aim at the Republicans who voted against his school voucher program. That includes Justin Holland in District 33 and Dewayne Burns in District 58.

Paxton has targeted several GOP incumbents who voted to impeach him last year on corruption charges. Holland and Burns are in that group, along with Frederick Frazier in District 61, Stephanie Klick in District 91 and Lynn Stucky in District 64.

There’s also a hotly contested open seat in District 97 between Cheryl Bean and John McQueeney. That’s currently held by Craig Goldman who is in a runoff for the Republican nomination for the U.S. House in District 12, which is being vacated by Republican Kay Granger.

Meanwhile, one of the local races to note is that of the Dallas County Sheriff. Incumbent Marian Brown is up against her predecessor and fellow Democrat Lupe Valdez.