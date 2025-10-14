Texas Powerball winner realizes numbers match on way to church

article

The Brief A winner has claimed the largest prize payout in Texas Lottery history. The winning ticket, sold in Fredericksburg, was one of two winners of the Sept. 6 Powerball drawing worth $1.8 billion. The winner will get a cash value of $410 million for their share of the prize.



A winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Fredericksburg has been claimed by a lottery trust.

The winning ticket sold for the Sept. 6 drawing was claimed by Seven Bridges Revocable Trust. A second winning ticket was sold in Missouri. The winners will split the $1.8 billion jackpot.

A representative for the trust said the player usually picks random numbers, but this time they chose numbers that were meaningful to them. However, they realized that one of the numbers was different from what they intended to pick.

The Texas Lottery said the winner was driving to church on the morning after the drawing and checked their ticket, realizing they had won the jackpot. The winner pulled over to recheck the numbers several times before putting the ticket in the glove box and going to church.

What they're saying:

"We are Texas true to the state and its values. We believe in family, in faith, and in the blessings that come through both," a representative for the trust said. "This is a moment of gratitude for us, a blessing we plan to enjoy and share with those who are special to us and who serve our community. We ask for privacy as we look forward to enjoying our lives together as a family. God bless Texas."

Winner becomes third jackpot winner from Texas

The Texas winner is just the third Powerball jackpot winner from the state and its first since 2015.

The Fredericksburg winner's $410 million cash prize is the largest prize paid to a single Texas lottery winner, officials said.

The winning ticket was sold at Big's 103 on E. U.S. Highway 290. The store got a $250,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.