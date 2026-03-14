Texas officials searching for endangered missing man in Dallas
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DALLAS - Officials are searching for a disabled person last seen Saturday morning in Dallas.
Dallas missing man
What we know:
Milto Cruz, 24, was last seen in the 2400 block of Laughlin Drive in Dallas at 8 a.m. Saturday.
He's described as 5'2", 250 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and a green backpack.
He's listed as an endangered missing person due to intellectual disabilities.
What you can do:
Anyone with information about Cruz can contact the Dallas Police Department.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS.