Texas officials searching for endangered missing man in Dallas

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The Brief Dallas police are searching for 24-year-old Milto Cruz, missing since Saturday morning. Cruz has intellectual disabilities and is considered an endangered missing person. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a green backpack.



Officials are searching for a disabled person last seen Saturday morning in Dallas.

Dallas missing man

What we know:

Milto Cruz, 24, was last seen in the 2400 block of Laughlin Drive in Dallas at 8 a.m. Saturday.

He's described as 5'2", 250 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and a green backpack.

He's listed as an endangered missing person due to intellectual disabilities.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Cruz can contact the Dallas Police Department.