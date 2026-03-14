Expand / Collapse search

Texas officials searching for endangered missing man in Dallas

By
Published  March 14, 2026 9:11pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4
article

Milto Cruz

The Brief

    • Dallas police are searching for 24-year-old Milto Cruz, missing since Saturday morning.
    • Cruz has intellectual disabilities and is considered an endangered missing person.
    • He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts and a green backpack.

DALLAS - Officials are searching for a disabled person last seen Saturday morning in Dallas. 

Dallas missing man

What we know:

Milto Cruz, 24, was last seen in the 2400 block of Laughlin Drive in Dallas at 8 a.m. Saturday. 

He's described as 5'2", 250 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, shorts, and a green backpack. 

He's listed as an endangered missing person due to intellectual disabilities. 

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Cruz can contact the Dallas Police Department. 

The Source: Information in this article comes from Texas DPS. 

DallasMissing Persons