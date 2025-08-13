Customs and Border Protection helicopter rescues hikers in West Texas, New Mexico

article

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection helicopter performed two mountain rescue operations over the weekend in the Franklin and Organ mountains.

Franklin Mountains rescue

Officials said the El Paso Air Branch was called to assist in a hoist rescue of a dehydrated hiker in Franklin Mountains on Saturday.

Using a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter, the crew lowered a rescue specialist around 3 p.m. to the hiker and two El Paso Search and Rescue members who were aiding the hiker.

Once the four people were hoisted back to the helicopter, they were flown to a nearby road where an ambulance was waiting to take the hiker to an area hospital.

What they're saying:

"Our CBP AMO agents regularly train and prepare for life-saving missions like these with our local police and fire department search and rescue teams. It is because of this coordination we can successfully conduct these missions in the harsh, austere mountains and desert of West Texas and New Mexico," Air Branch Director Efren Gonzalez said. "The investment in equipment, training and coordination paid off with these successful rescues."

Organ Mountains rescue

As the crew was heading back from the Franklin Mountains rescue, they received a call from New Mexico State Police about a hiker in the Organ Mountains who was having chest pains and numb fingers.

While en route, officials said the flight crew picked up an emergency medical technician from an area fire department to assist with treating the hiker.

Crews searched for around 30 minutes before locating the hiker around 4:43 p.m. in a mountain valley 8,300 feet above sea level.

Once the hiker was secured and evaluated, the helicopter met with an ambulance to take them to an area hospital.