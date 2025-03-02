Texas National Guard sworn in to support Border Patrol efforts in El Paso Sector

article

The Brief Sixty soldiers from the Texas Military Department have been sworn in to help enforce immigration laws. This enables the Texas National Guard to actively make arrests at the direction and supervision of a Border Patrol Agent. About 9,200 U.S. troops in total are at the southern border, including 4,200 deployed under federal orders and about 5,000 National Guard troops under the control of governors.



United States Border Patrol, El Paso Sector Interim Chief Walter N. Slosar officially deputized Texas National Guard soldiers under Title 8 last week, granting them the authority to carry out immigration enforcement duties.

Texas National Guard sworn in

What we know:

Sixty soldiers from the Texas Military Department took the oath to support the U.S. Border Patrol in its mission to enforce immigration laws. With this new designation, the Texas National Guard soldiers now have the authority to apprehend and detain individuals who cross the border illegally, moving beyond their previous roles of observation and assistance.

The new deputization enables the Texas National Guard to actively make arrests at the direction and supervision of a Border Patrol Agent. Nearly 1,500 National Guard soldiers from across the U.S. continue to provide support along the southern border. Additionally, almost 5,000 Texas National Guard members remain in the field under Operation Lone Star, working alongside federal and state law enforcement to tackle illegal crossings and criminal activity.

With their expanded role, these National Guard soldiers will provide critical support, working hand-in-hand with Border Patrol to secure the El Paso Sector and uphold the rule of law along the U.S.-Mexico border.

What they're saying:

"The brave men and women of the National Guard raised their hands today and swore an oath to defend this nation’s borders. They now stand alongside our Border Patrol Agents to enforce U.S. immigration laws and secure the border," said the El Paso Sector Interim Chief Walter N. Slosar. "Together, they secure our borders with the strength and commitment the American people deserve. We are proud to serve beside them in this mission."

Walter N. Slosar was appointed Interim Chief Patrol Agent for the El Paso Sector (EPT), assuming his role Feb. 2.

By the numbers:

Already, about 9,200 U.S. troops in total are at the southern border, including 4,200 deployed under federal orders and about 5,000 National Guard troops under the control of governors.

The Pentagon is sending about 3,000 more active-duty troops to the U.S.-Mexico border as President Donald Trump seeks to clamp down on illegal immigration and fulfill a central promise of his campaign, U.S. officials said Saturday.

His defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, has ordered elements of a Stryker brigade combat team and a general support aviation battalion for the mission, the Pentagon announced. The forces will arrive along the nearly 2,000-mile border in the coming weeks.

The Strykers are medium-armored wheeled personnel carriers.

What you can do:

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.