Texas measles outbreak 2025: State identifies 20 new cases, state total climbs to 561

State health officials identified 20 new measles cases since Friday. Officials said less than 25 of the state's 561 reported cases are still able to spread. The first case for Reeves County was reported on Tuesday.



State health officials on Tuesday said the number of measles cases in the state linked to a West Texas outbreak has grown to 561 since January.

Texas Measles Outbreak update

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 20 new cases on Tuesday.

Officials said fewer than 25 of the cases identified by the state were estimated to be "actively infectious" since the rash onset was more than a week ago.

The Latest:

State health officials reported 20 new cases of measles on Tuesday, with the highest number of new cases again being reported in Gaines County.

Gaines County reported an additional nine cases on Tuesday, bringing the total number of reported cases to 364. The county accounts for nearly 65% of the state's cases.

The state also reported one new case in Reeves County.

Health officials on Friday identified Cochran, Dallam, Dawson, Gaines, Garza, Lynn, Lamar, Lubbock, Terry and Yoakum counties as "designated outbreak counties."

The outbreak has seen 58 people hospitalized since the outbreak started.

Since January, seven cases have been reported in people who were considered fully vaccinated and four cases in people who only had one dose of the vaccine.

The other 550 cases were reported in people who were either not vaccinated or their vaccination status is unknown.

In Texas, two school-aged children have died from complications with the measles. Both were not vaccinated and had no known underlying conditions, state health officials said.

By the numbers:

Here are the total cases by county:

Gaines County: 364

Lubbock County: 41

Lynn County: 2

Terry County: 47

Yoakum County: 18

Dawson County: 21

Ector County: 8

Dallam County: 7

Martin County: 3

Cochran County : 12

Lamar County: 11

Garza County: 2

Hale County: 5

Hockley County: 3

Lamb County: 1

Andrews County: 2

Midland County: 2

Brown County: 1

Erath County: 1

Borden County: 1

Randall County: 1

El Paso County: 7

Reeves County: 1

Here are the total cases by age:

0-4 years: 175 cases

5-17 years: 206 cases

18+: 156 cases

Unknown: 24 cases

Here is the vaccination status of the patients:

Not Vaccinated/unknown status: 550

Vaccinated with one dose: 4

Vaccinated with two or more doses: 7

What's next:

The Texas Department of State Health Services releases case updates on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Other measles cases in Texas

There have been other cases reported in Texas, but officials say they were not connected to the outbreak in West Texas.

Most of the cases were connected to international travel.

Harris County: 4

Fort Bend: 1

Rockwall County: 1

Travis County: 1

What is measles?

Why you should care:

Measles is a highly contagious respiratory illness. The virus is transmitted by direct contact with infectious droplets or by airborne spread when an infected person breathes, coughs, or sneezes.

Measles virus can remain infectious in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area.

Illness onset (high fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes) begins a week or two after someone is exposed. A few days later, the telltale rash breaks out as flat, red spots on the face and then spreads down the neck and trunk to the rest of the body.

A person is contagious from about four days before the rash appears to four days after. People with measles should stay home from work or school during that period.

Symptoms of Measles

Common symptoms of measles include:

High fever (as high as 105°F)

Cough

Runny nose

Red and watery eyes

Tiny white spots that may appear inside the mouth 2-3 days after symptoms begin

Rash 3-5 days after other signs of illness. The "measles rash" typically starts at the face and then spreads down to the rest of the body.

How to prevent getting measles

The best way to prevent getting sick is to be immunized with two doses of a vaccine against measles, which is primarily administered as the combination measles-mumps-rubella vaccine. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are highly effective at preventing measles.

Some vaccinated people can occasionally develop measles; however, they generally experience milder symptoms and are less likely to spread the disease to other people.

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. made a trip to Texas last Sunday to attend the funeral of an 8-year-old girl who died of measles. After the funeral, Kennedy threw his support behind the MMR vaccine.

What to do if you've been exposed to measles

If you think you have measles or have been exposed to someone with measles, isolate yourself from others and call your healthcare provider before arriving to be tested so they can prepare for your arrival without exposing other people to the virus. Measles is extremely contagious and can cause life-threatening illness to anyone who is not protected against the virus. Review your and your child’s vaccination history to see if you are up-to-date on your measles vaccines. Additionally, discuss with your provider your vaccination history and any questions about these vaccines.

Controlling outbreaks in group settings

People with confirmed or suspected measles should stay home from school, work, and other group settings until after the fourth day of rash onset.

During an outbreak, people without documented immunity from vaccination or previous measles infection should be isolated from anyone with measles to protect those without immunity and control the outbreak.

According to the Texas Administrative Code (TAC) Rule §97.7, schools and childcare settings shall exclude unimmunized children for at least 21 days after the last date the unimmunized child was exposed to a measles case.