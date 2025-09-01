Expand / Collapse search

New Texas laws now in effect: List

By , and Barbi Barbee
Published  September 1, 2025 11:39am CDT
Texas Legislature
New Texas laws tackle abortion and religious displays

More than 800 new Texas laws, many of them centered on "culture war" issues, will take effect on September 1, including new rules for displaying the Ten Commandments in schools and a ban on public funds for out-of-state abortions.

    • More than 830 new laws went into effect on Sept. 1.
    • The laws cover a range of topics, including several applying to public schools.
    • Most bills passed in the regular Legislative Session take effect in September.

More than 830 bills passed by the Texas Legislature went into effect on Sept. 1, 2025.

The bills cover a wide range of topics, including abortion, the display of the Ten Commandments and medical marijuana.

Ten Commandments in classrooms

New Texas school laws going into effect

From vaping to suspensions to a phone ban, new laws are going into effect for Texas students. Here's what we know.

Senate Bill 10 requires schools to post a "durable poster or framed copy" of the Ten Commandments in every public school classroom.

The display needs to be at least 16 inches wide and 20 inches tall and "in a size and typeface that is legible to a person with average vision from anywhere in the classroom."

The bill mandates that schools that do not have posters that meet the requirements to accept donations or use public funds to replace them.

However, the future of the law is in limbo after a federal judge temporarily blocked the law in August.

Prayer in schools

Senate Bill 11 allows Texas public schools to adopt a policy to allow students and employees to participate in a voluntary daily period of prayer and reading of the Bible or other religious texts.

Parents can restrict school library materials

Senate Bill 13 allows parents to control what materials their children have access to in school libraries. It also establishes an advisory council to aid a district board of trustees in making decisions on material allowed in school libraries.

DEI and sexual orientation teachings

Senate Bill 12 bans Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion practices and restricts teachings about sexual orientation and gender identity in public schools. It also makes changes to the process for public school transfers and the process for parent complaints with the district.

Medical marijuana expansion

House Bill 46 expands the state's compassionate use program to include traumatic brain injuries, chronic pain, Crohn's disease and terminal illnesses to the list of qualifying conditions. The expansion allows for new changes in how THC can be delivered by approving aerosol and vapor products, like vape pens. It also increases the number of dispensers in the state.

Audrii's Law

'Audrii's Law' passes Texas House

HB 2000, known as Audrii's Law, passed the Texas House. It aims to close a loophole in the state's sex offender registry. It's named after 11-year-old Audrii Cunningham, who was killed by Don Steven McDougal.

Under House Bill 2000, also known as Audrii's Law, any person convicted of child grooming must register as a sex offender. Convictions such as enticing a child will now fall under the offense of child grooming.

Abortion fund

Another law prevents cities from using public funds to support women who leave the state to seek abortions.

"They said, no, a local government cannot set up a fund to enable people to evade state law," said Wilson.

Austin and San Antonio had set aside money to help women for that purpose after the state’s strict new abortion law went into effect in 2023.

The Uvalde Strong Act

HB 33, also called "The Uvalde Strong Act," is intended to fix some issues in police training that may have contributed to the 2022 Uvalde school shooting. It aims to better train officers and enhance agency coordination in hopes of preventing comparable shootings in the future.

It requires officers and school officials to meet annually for active shooter response plan development. It also increases officer training specifically for school shooter responses at primary and secondary school campuses.

