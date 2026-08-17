Texas lawmakers hear testimony on surge in foreign CDL crashes

The Brief Texas has seen a surge in big rig crashes over the last five years involving drivers holding foreign commercial driver's licenses, including those from Mexico. Officials told the Texas House Transportation Committee that a change to digital Mexican CDLs in 2021 led to fraudulent licenses and increased safety risks on state highways. Lawmakers are likely to tackle the issue during the next legislative session.



A surge in big rig crashes on Texas highways over the last five years has drawn the attention of state lawmakers, with state officials testifying that drivers holding foreign commercial driver's licenses have been involved in many of these accidents.

CDL Fraud

What we know:

The Texas House Transportation Committee held an information session on Monday to discuss highway safety and crashes involving foreign CDL holders.

Texas Department of Public Safety Maj. Omar Villarreal explained how fraudulent practices expanded after Mexico began issuing digital CDLs in 2021. Folks from Pakistan, Russia, and other places were able to obtain CDLs from Mexico.

"The driver in the U.S. never a citizen of Mexico would reach to a contact by word of mouth into the Mexican government wire money over and instantly would receive a digital Mexican license," Villarreal testified. "We started seeing an upward trend in commercial vehicle crashes with these drivers."

Villarreal noted that legislation passed during the last session requiring a work visa to accompany a Mexican CDL was not designed as an immigration enforcement tool, but rather to ensure that individuals driving tractor-trailers out of Mexico are actual Mexican citizens.

What's next:

There are currently no bills being debated, as this was an interim hearing meant to gather information on past issues with CDL holders before the next legislative session.

Lawmakers are collecting data ahead of the session, where a slew of bills aimed at making Texas roads safer is expected to be filed.