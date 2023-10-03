Texas is the state with the most cheaters, survey says
Whether it is your diet, games, cutting in line or stepping out on your spouse nobody likes a cheater.
Unfortunately, there are plenty of them in Texas, according to a new report.
Solitare Bliss, an online card game, surveyed close to 2,000 people across America about their cheating habits.
Texas was found to be home to the most cheaters.
51% of Texas residents admitted to skipping ahead in line, 56.6% fessed up to cheating on their diet and 43.4% say they cheat at games.
The survey also found that 53% of Americans claim they carry no regrets about their cheating.
The offense Americans regret the most is cheating on your partner, according to the study.
The States With The Most Cheaters
- Texas
- Alabama
- Nebraska
- California
- Iowa
- Massachusetts
- New York
- Oklahoma
- Michigan
- Washington
The States With The Fewest Cheaters
- New Mexico
- Maryland
- Minnesota
- Missouri
- Colorado
- Florida
- South Carolina
- Ohio
- Pennsylvania
- Maine