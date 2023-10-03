Texas is the state with the most cheaters, survey says

Whether it is your diet, games, cutting in line or stepping out on your spouse nobody likes a cheater.

Unfortunately, there are plenty of them in Texas, according to a new report.

Solitare Bliss, an online card game, surveyed close to 2,000 people across America about their cheating habits.

Texas was found to be home to the most cheaters.

51% of Texas residents admitted to skipping ahead in line, 56.6% fessed up to cheating on their diet and 43.4% say they cheat at games.

Related article

The survey also found that 53% of Americans claim they carry no regrets about their cheating.

The offense Americans regret the most is cheating on your partner, according to the study.

The States With The Most Cheaters

Texas Alabama Nebraska California Iowa Massachusetts New York Oklahoma Michigan Washington

The States With The Fewest Cheaters