Texas lawmaker calls for removal of razor wire, shipping containers from Eagle Pass

The Brief State Rep. Eddie Morales is calling for Gov. Abbott to remove the razor wire and shipping containers from Eagle Pass. Morales said the city's engineering department and TxDot inspectors ran into problems while inspecting Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 this week because of the wire, shipping containers and overgrown foliage. Morales said its time to allow Eagle Pass to "return to the vibrant way of life that has defined our shared constituency."



A Texas state representative is calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to remove razor wire and shipping containers that impeded an inspection of an international bridge earlier this week.

State Rep. Eddie Morales, who represents Eagle Pass, said the city's engineering department and TxDOT engineers had problems inspecting Eagle Pass International Bridge 1 because of the razor wire, shipping containers and overgrown foliage. The Eagle Pass Fire Department were able to assist the engineers and the inspection was completed.

What they're saying:

"Our community is thankful for state personnel, law enforcement, and military for ensuring the safety of our community during that time," Morales said. "However, I must convey the growing sentiment among constituents in Eagle Pass that the time has come to begin restoring a sense of normalcy to our community. The crisis we once faced is no longer what it was."

Morales who supported Operation Lone Star at its inception, says the state's "militarized posture" is no longer needed.

"We hope to reopen our river access points, remove the barriers, and return to the vibrant way of life that has defined our shared constituency," Morales said. "I respectfully urge your administration to begin assessing and winding down the visible remnants of Operation Lone Star in Eagle Pass, especially since returning Shelby Park back to the citizens. By doing so, we can demonstrate that Texas remains capable of both securing the border and respecting the dignity and everyday life of our people."

Border apprehensions down 87% from last four fiscal years

The letter comes after President Donald Trump announced that more than 237,000 border apprehensions were made over the past fiscal year with 72% of those coming during the final 111 days of former President Joe Biden's term, according to FOX News. Fiscal year 2025 ran from Oct. 1, 2024, through Sept. 30, 2025.

The numbers are 87% below the average of the last four fiscal years, which was 1.86 million, with DHS touting the feat as a testament to the Trump administration’s success in restoring control at the border.

September also marked the fifth consecutive month with zero undocumented migrant releases by the Border Patrol along the southwest border, compared to 9,144 releases in September 2024.

Trump administration on pace to break deportation record

Officials told FOX News that more than 500,000 undocumented migrants have been deported since Trump took office.

DHS Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin told Fox News Digital the administration is "on pace to shatter historic records" by deporting 600,000 undocumented migrants by the end of Trump’s first year back in office. She said that in total, more than two million undocumented persons have left the U.S., including 1.6 million who voluntarily self-deported, as well as the over 515,000 deportations. Another 485,000 have been arrested by DHS since Trump took office.