Texas driver's license offices reopen with limited walk-in availability

Texans who need to get or renew their driver’s license may finally be able to do so after a long delay that caused a lot of frustration last week. But many are still facing problems.

Driver’s license offices across Texas were closed for a week and a half for a system upgrade.

Things were supposed to be back up and running after Labor Day weekend. However, there was an issue during the upgrade that overloaded the system.

Services were unavailable for several days and last week’s appointments were all canceled.

The doors at the DPS mega center in Garland reopened Monday morning but at least 20 people who showed up before dawn in hopes of renewing their license received bad news.

"We’ve reached our maximum at this point. As of right now, my best suggestion for you is to just go online and keep checking," a worker told the line. "Unfortunately, all of our offices are facing the same difficulty that we are today."

One woman told FOX 4 the first available appointment she was able to schedule online is in January.

"I did know about the outage, so I was like, ‘It’s gonna be worse than usual.’ And usual isn’t even ever any good," Lisa Wargofchik said. "We have so much technology and things available to us. I think this should be a much simpler process than it is. I just can’t understand what the issues are. Every other state seems to do it pretty easily."

Those who were impacted by last week’s outage received an email or were contacted by phone about the problem and told to reschedule.

Texas DPS said office hours in high-volume areas have been extended this week to accommodate the people who had to reschedule.

People without an appointment may be out of luck, though. Walk-ins are being limited because of the backlog caused by the outage.

DPS is urging people to look for appointments that might be a little further away from home. The facilities in more rural areas might have more availability.