Texas Democrats tie return to new California redistricting plan

The Brief Texas House Democrats are continuing their out-of-state protest against Republican redistricting plans. California's governor, Gavin Newsom, has announced he will push for a mid-census redistricting in his state to counter the Texas plan. The Texas Democrats' protest is conditioned on California taking action on redistricting and the current Texas special session ending on Friday.



Texas House Democrats are making two demands before they end their out-of-state protest of Republican redistricting.

One is if the first special session ends on Friday, which is scheduled to happen.

They also said they would only return if California puts forth a plan to do mid-census redistricting.

Something California Governor Gavin Newsom just announced they'll be doing.

Political standoff

What we know:

This political back and forth continues to evolve.

California governor Gavin Newsom confirmed he will push his state legislature to draw even more Democratic seats in Congress, in response to the planned second special session in Texas.

Now what started as a political drama in Texas, has spread to other states, starting with California.

"We have got to meet fire with fire," said California Governor Gavin Newsom.

Gov. Newsom is calling for a November special election to undo a constitutional amendment that created a non-partisan redistricting commission. With voter approval, Democrats would have clearance to redraw districts in their favor.

The process begins next week.

"We are doing this in reaction to a President of the United States who called the sitting Governor of the state of Texas and said ‘find me 5 seats’. We are doing it in reaction to that act," said Gov. Newsom.

Texas House Democrats absence

The backstory:

For two weeks, Texas House Democrats have blocked legislation from passing the house due to their absence.

Democrats say it’s in protest of President Trump calling for Texas to create 5 new republican seats in Congress.

The absent Democrats have set two conditions upon their return.

Redistricting in California, and they want the current special session to end on Friday, which, it appears, it will.

Redrawing congressional maps

What they're saying:

Dr. Tom Oliverson, the House GOP Chair, is one of many Republicans calling the new map perfectly legal.

"To argue that somehow this is, you know, disenfranchising people and taking votes away from people, I just, I don't see that," said Rep. Oliverson.

FOX 4’s Steven Dial asked Dallas State Rep. Jasmine Crockett, what Democrats have to do if the map eventually passes.

"We saw it happen in Georgia, when they had well over 80% show up, we ended up with two senators. So, I'm not going to give up. I believe that Texans understand that we are living in some really desperate times. And therefore, we've got to do things that we've never done, including showing up all around and vote in our interest, instead of against our interests," said Rep. Crockett.

Local perspective:

Rep. Oliverson supports talk of Texas drawing even more republican seats. Some have suggested the GOP could gain nine to ten seats.

"Texas could have and maybe should be more aggressive in redistricting than we initially proposed if this is the way it's going to be," he said.