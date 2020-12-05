Texas coronavirus hospitalizations decline, now below 9,000

article

The number of people in Texas who are hospitalized with the coronavirus declined Saturday after topping 9,000 this week for the first time since summer.

The Texas health department reported 8,916 hospitalizations, down from 9,015 reported Friday. The department reported 11,672 new cases and 247 additional deaths for totals of 1.24 million cases and 22,502 deaths since the pandemic began.

The true number of infections in Texas is likely higher because many haven't been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases in Texas has risen from 9,673 cases per day on Nov. 20 to 11,681 on Friday and the positivity rate increased from 10.7% to 13.35% during the same time frame. The average of daily deaths also rose, from 139 per day on Nov. 20 to 149 per day on Friday.