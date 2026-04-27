Texas investigative report finds fatal 2025 Camp Mystic flood deaths were preventable

The Brief An investigative report found the deaths of 27 girls were preventable due to a lack of emergency training, missing safety equipment, and poor planning. Camp leadership failed to evacuate cabins for over 90 minutes after the initial flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service. The legislative hearing continues tomorrow with a focus on significant search and rescue failures and testimony from grieving families.



It was an emotional day at the Texas Capitol as families of children lost in the July 4, 2025, flooding gathered in Austin for a joint legislative hearing.

Lawmakers are now working to understand what went wrong before and after storm clouds formed over Central Texas in July 2025. Failures that they say may have contributed to the deaths of 27 girls and counselors at Camp Mystic.

Camp Mystic Investigative Report

What we know:

Committee members heard from two special investigators tasked with reviewing emergency management procedures in Kerr County and at Camp Mystic. Lead investigator Casey Garrett told lawmakers the failures began long before the Guadalupe River flooded in the early morning hours.

A key issue: there was no proper evacuation plan, and counselors were not adequately trained.

Casey Garrett

"That's just unthinkable that these girls would have no training. And again, just the real lack of equipment, no radios, no walkie-talkies, no phones, which we can agree is, you know, that they needed radios," said Garrett.

That lack of preparation was compounded by a culture at the camp where counselors were trained not to question leadership decisions made by camp director Dick Eastland.

Deadly conditions inside cabins

What they're saying:

During the hearing, lawmakers listened to audio recordings from survivors describing the terrifying moments as floodwaters surged through the camp.

Garrett said rising water forced children and counselors up toward the ceilings of cabins, eventually pushing them into fast-moving currents. Some children drowned, while others survived by clinging to debris or trees. Campers in cabins with open rafters were able to climb up and escape the rising water.

Failures in emergency training and equipment

Big picture view:

Counselors had no tool kits, ladders, or life jackets. The emergency plan was a poor one. Here are the words from one of the camp counselors, on the lack of preparedness.

"I remember at our orientation they talked about the flood protocol and what you do for it and how there's a page in our binder that has instructions for if anything were ever to happen like this. And whenever they were going over it, it's not funny, but they were like, oh, yeah, that's not going to happen. And I remember them being like, that's never going to happen." said one Camp Mystic counselor.

It says for floods, stay in your cabins. You will be informed of proper procedures throughout the PA system.

"And it's their tradition to play taps on the loudspeaker, the PA system that we've been referencing at 10 p.m. Taps music," said Garrett.

Timeline of the flood hitting Camp Mystic

Timeline:

The state issued a flood warning on July 3rd, while activities continued as normal at Camp Mystic.

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The first report of unsafe conditions to staff came at 12:45 a.m. from counselors.

At 1:14 am, the National Weather Service flash flood warning came in.

The director of the camp, Dick Eastman, had his phone records reveal he was obsessively checking weather apps.

"We have countless pages of the updates that he is receiving on his phone," said Garrett.

A half hour later, at 1:45 a.m, Dick Eastman became concerned about a rise in the Guadalupe River, but there was still no evacuation of the girls.

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At 2:14 a.m, a small creek became impassable, yet at 2:37 a.m, Dick Eastland drove the counselors, who came to the office, back to their cabins.

"Dick and Edward assess the water in the cabin. They tell them to put down towels and to stay put," said Garrett.

At 2:55 a.m, an hour and a half after the National Weather Service warning, Dick became frantic.

Garrett says that Dick radio'd frantically, telling the counselors that they have to get the occupants of the Bubble Inn cabin evacuated. Dick died working to evacuate the girls in the Bubble Inn cabin and he radio'd for help.

It was later discovered that those at Bubble Inn passed away that day and Dick Eastland's car was found stuck against a tree.

"We do know that Dick Eastland loved every little girl that came to Camp Mystic. He was a loving man. And I can't believe that he was sitting in the driver's seat of that car with little girls, I mean, untended to," said Garrett.

There were also amazing stories of the survival of girls who managed to find safety in a grove of trees. Another girl swept six and a half miles down the river, yet survived.

Families seek accountability

Dig deeper:

Garrett says there were huge failures when it came to search and rescue.

The hearing will continue tomorrow. A father will share his story about searching for his daughter alone, and finding a child's body.