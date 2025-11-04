Texas congressman moves to impeach federal judge over role in Trump-related probe

article

The Brief Texas Rep. Brandon Gill has introduced impeachment articles against U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, accusing him of abusing power in a probe targeting allies of former President Trump. Documents show Boasberg approved subpoenas for phone records of 10 senators, including Ted Cruz, as part of special counsel Jack Smith’s "Arctic Frost" investigation. Gill and other Republicans say the secret subpoenas violated constitutional protections for lawmakers, while Boasberg said secrecy was needed to protect the investigation.



Texas Congressman Brandon Gill formally introduced impeachment articles against a U.S. district judge that signed off on subpoenas and other measures in former special counsel Jack Smith's probe of President Donald Trump.

Judge James Boasberg caught Republicans' attention after documents from the probe, named "Arctic Frost," were released by Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) showing Boasberg signed off on subpoenas of phone records for 10 senators and one representative, FOX News reported. Boasberg also signed off on gag orders sent to Verizon and AT&T instructing them not to notify lawmakers of the subpoenas. Verizon complied, but AT&T did not.

"Judge Boasberg abused his power by weaponizing the judiciary against critics of the Biden Administration," the Flower Mound Republican said on X. "As part of the Arctic Frost Investigation, Judge Boasberg signed off on frivolous nondisclosure orders to conceal the fact that sitting US Senators were being surveilled. Not only was this action egregiously improper; it was a gross violation of the separation of powers."

Republicans call for Boasberg's impeachment

The documents released by Grassley name 10 senators that had phone records subpoenaed, including Sen. Ted Cruz.

According to the impeachment article, AT&T was prohibited from telling Cruz about the subpoena for one year. Boasberg said there were "reasonable grounds to believe that such disclosure will result in destruction of or tampering with evidence, intimidation of witnesses, and serious jeopardy to the investigation."

"Chief Judge Boasberg had no clear reasonable basis to make this finding about Senator Cruz," Gill said in his resolution.

Cruz thanked Gill for bringing forward impeachment articles on social media Tuesday.

"Boasberg signed off on secret subpoenas for cell phone records of at least 9 Senate Republicans, including me," Cruz said. "IMPEACH JUDGE BOASBERG."

Republicans named in the subpoenas have argued they are potential violations of the Speech and Debate Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which protects lawmakers from being arrested or questioned by law enforcement for things they say or do in their legislative roles.

Previous attempt to impeach Boasberg

This is not the first time Gill has called for Boasberg's impeachment.

According to FOX News, Gill introduced an article of impeachment against the judge in April after he issued an emergency order that temporarily halted deportation flights.

Gill eventually backed off that impeachment push after House Republican leaders suggested it was not the right move to affect change.