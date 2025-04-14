Texas Border Patrol seize more than $14M in meth hidden in pepper, cucumber shipment

article

The Brief More than $14 million in meth was found in a shipment that was supposed to be fresh bell peppers and cucumbers. Border patrol officers found 300 packages of the narcotics. A criminal investigation was initiated after the drugs and vehicle were seized.



Texas Border Patrol officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility intercepted $14,620,900 worth of alleged methamphetamine hidden within a shipment that was supposed to be fresh bell peppers and cucumbers.

1,635 pounds of meth seized

What we know:

On April 11, CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge cargo facility stopped a tractor trailer coming into the United States from Mexico.

A CBP officer referred the vehicle for further inspection. After physically inspecting the vehicle, which included utilizing nonintrusive inspection equipment and a canine team, officers found 300 packages of alleged methamphetamine hidden within the trailer. It weighed 1,635.56 pounds (741.88 kg).

CBP OFO seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations special agents initiated a criminal investigation.

The Pharr–Reynosa International Bridge is an international bridge across the Rio Grande, along the U.S.–Mexico border. It connects the city of Pharr, Texas with the city of Reynosa in Mexico.

What we don't know:

Officials did not say if the driver was arrested or charged with a crime.

What they're saying:

"Our CBP officers continue to use all tools and resources to safeguard our borders by preventing these harmful narcotics from reaching America’s streets," said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.