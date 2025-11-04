Texas Bass Pro Shop fight: Brawl breaks out at grand opening

The Brief A fight broke out at a Bass Pro Shops in Odessa on Saturday afternoon, reportedly starting as a dispute over a restroom line. The altercation involved multiple people, but only the two men who started the fight sustained minor injuries. No arrests were made because all parties declined to press charges; the two initial combatants were banned from the store.



A dispute over a restroom line at a Bass Pro Shops store in Odessa escalated into a multi-person brawl Saturday afternoon, authorities said. It was the grand opening weekend for the new store.

Bass Pro Shop Fight

What we know:

Police were called to the Bass Pro on East Highway 191 just before 3 p.m. after a disturbance was reported.

During the investigation, polkcie say an argument began between two men in line for the restroom. The dispute quickly became a physical altercation that ultimately involved multiple people, according to a police news release.

The two individuals who initially started the fight sustained minor injuries, but neither was taken to the hospital.

No arrests were made, as all parties involved declined to pursue criminal charges.

The men who started the altercation were issued a criminal trespass warning by the store and released from the scene. They have been banned from the store, according to police.

Odessa is in West Texas, about four hours east of El Paso and about five and a half hours west of Dallas.

Fight in Bass Pro Shop in Odessa, Texas.

What we don't know:

The identities of the men involved have not been released.