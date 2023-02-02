A 1-year-old girl at the center of a Texas Amber Alert has been found safe, police say.

The alert was issued just before 8 a.m. for Aviani Brown of San Antonio.

Aviani Brown (left); Jaeshaun Brown (right) (Photos: Texas Department of Public Safety)

She had reportedly last been seen around 1 a.m. Thursday.

The alert also listed Jaeshaun Brown, 20, as a suspect. Officials shared a description of a vehicle they were believed to be in.

About two and a half hours after the alert was issued, San Antonio police said the girl had been found safe.

They didn’t share any further details of where or how she was located.