Texas A&M postpones graduation ceremony amid COVID-19 crisis

article

Texas A&M University announced it will postpone its Spring 2020 graduation ceremony. The university says it plans to deliver diplomas in the mail.

University officials say they are considering opportunities for an in-person graduation ceremony for May graduates who are interested.

RELATED: 36 cases of Coronavirus COVID-19 in greater Houston area; 1 death

Texas A&M also announced final exams will not be taken in person and family weekend will be canceled.

The university says the cancellations are due to guidelines set by the White House on public gatherings during the COVID-10 crisis.

Officials say plans for the August in-person graduation ceremony have not been affected by the COVID-19 crisis.

Advertisement

RELATED: First COVID-19 death in Texas reported

Texas A&M's announcement comes hours after a woman in her 20s tested positive for COVID-19 in Brazos County. Officials say the young woman isn't associated with the university.