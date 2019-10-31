Texas AG warns North Texas business about possible deceptive practices following recent tornadoes

The Texas Attorney General is warning an Allen business about fliers it sent out after last week's tornado outbreak.

AG Ken Paxton sent a cease-and-desist letter to Prepaid Home Deductible.

The Texas Attorney General’s Office said fliers put up by the business made elderly residents think the Texas Department of Insurance was telling them to work with the contractor or face a criminal misdemeanor.

The flier also threatened jail time or a fine.

If you think a business is misleading storm victims, contact the Texas Attorney General's Office.

Click here to read the full warning from the Texas AG's Office.