Texas couple stuck in Jamaica as Category 5 Hurricane Melissa approaches

The Brief Hurricane Melissa is now a Category 5 storm with 175 mph winds and is expected to be Jamaica's worst hurricane on record. The island is facing severe shortages of essential supplies like plywood, and all flights out have been canceled, leaving tourists stranded. Melissa is forecasted to move northeast and also bring dangerous conditions, including flash flooding and landslides, to parts of Cuba.



A man spoke to FOX 4 and is worried about the damage to his properties, but his biggest concern is the people.

He has family members in Jamaica who are riding out the storm, and it's becoming increasingly difficult to find plywood and basic necessities as Hurricane Melissa gets closer.

Jamaica braces for Category 5 Hurricane

What we know:

The wind is picking up in Jamaica as Hurricane Melissa inches closer to the island. The category five storm is now the strongest storm this year, and it’s expected to be Jamaica’s worst hurricane on record.

Maximum sustained winds on Monday night reached 175 miles per hour. Justin Campbell splits his time between Houston and Jamaica.

His family owns several properties on the island that they lease to locals and visitors.

"Yeah, I spoke to my aunt. She said, ‘Hey, if the windows blow, the windows blow' but there's not even enough plywood going around for everybody to be able to cover their windows," said Campbell.

He boarded up one of his properties on the southwest side of the island in Hurricane Melissa's path.

Shortages and local concerns

Local perspective:

Campbell is in Houston, but his family in Jamaica are planning to ride out the storm.

"But just seeing the sheer wind power coming off of the ocean right there, and the storm wasn't even close yet, I can't imagine when it touches landfall, what it's going to do to the property."

The outer bands of the storm have already brought strong winds and heavy rain to the area.

Video shows roads near the coast being flooded, and the waves are growing stronger.

Tourists stranded as flights canceled

What they're saying:

East Texas newlyweds' Hunter and Kasydee Bishop are on their honeymoon in Montego Bay, located on the northwest side of the island.

All flights leaving the island have been canceled, and the airport is boarded up... So, the Bishops are stuck and sheltering in their resort.

"All we are hearing is how intense the storm is going to be and we just really have no idea what to expect right now," Hunter said.

"We are just praying and hoping that it does not affect the airport to let us not be able to get home," added Kasydee.

Cuba and others prepare for impact

Dig deeper:

As it moves northeast, Hurricane Melissa is expected to hit parts of Cuba, bringing with it concerns of flash flooding, landslides, storm surges and damaging winds.

Even countries who won't get a direct hit are preparing for heavy rain, flooding, and damaging winds.

"I'm in disbelief that is actually really going to hit us, but I know we're resilient people. We've been told ‘no’ our whole life, but we still find a way to rebuild, and that's what we will do, and we will stay strong," said Campbell.

The last time a storm of this magnitude made landfall on the island was Hurricane Gilbert, a category 4 storm in 1988. Gilbert is considered the most destructive and deadliest storm in the country's history.