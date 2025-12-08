Terrell officer Jacob Candanoza honored 1 year after fatal traffic stop shooting

The Brief A candlelight vigil was held in Terrell for Officer Jacob Candanoza, one year after he was fatally shot during a traffic stop. About 100 people gathered outside police headquarters to honor the 28-year-old husband and father, focusing on his memory. The man accused of capital murder in the officer's death, Darrian Cortez Johnson, has a plea negotiation hearing scheduled for January 7.



About 100 people gathered on Monday night for a candlelight vigil honoring Terrell police officer Jacob Candanoza, one year after he was shot and killed during a traffic stop.

The gathering was emotional, but Jacob’s father said he was grateful for every opportunity to talk about his son.

Jacob Candanoza

Remembering Jacob Candanoza

Local perspective:

David Candanoza described the past 12 months as filled with every imaginable, and unimaginable, emotion. He said he misses how his son held the family together. "He was really like the glue that held a lot of the family together," he said.

David Candanoza

Details of the traffic stop

Officer Candanoza was killed on Dec. 8, 2024, after pulling over a pickup with expired plates in a motel parking lot off State Highway 34. Police say the driver, Darrian Cortez Johnson, shot the 28-year-old officer several times in the head and face at close range. Jacob Candanoza died at the scene.

His father said he still cannot bring himself to learn more about the man accused of killing his son. "I have not looked him up. I’ve got no idea what his name is," he said.

At Monday’s vigil outside police headquarters, the focus remained on honoring the fallen officer, not on the suspect. Community members spoke about spreading "the light of love throughout our communities" as they remembered Candanoza’s life.

What they're saying:

"It chokes me up," David Candanoza said while wiping away tears.

"The fastest year of my life," David said during the vigil. "I can’t believe it’s been a year."

He said he now reminds every officer he sees to stay safe. "Be safe out there. Just be safe, you know? I tell them all."

Capital murder case

Jacob Candanoza was a husband to Devon and father to a young daughter, Amethyst. His father said he is determined to keep Jacob’s memory alive. "I never want his name to be forgotten. Never."

Though emotions were difficult to process, he said it brings him comfort when people share stories about his son. "Don’t be afraid to come talk to us. We want to talk about our kids," he said. "It makes us feel so good that he is not forgotten."

What's next:

According to court records, Johnson has a plea negotiation conference hearing on the capital murder charge scheduled for Jan. 7.