Teen saves 11-year-old boy from house fire in Mansfield

A North Texas teenager took action when his neighbors' home caught fire and his quick thinking may have saved a life.

Gabriel Vivoni, 17, happened to be going by the home in the 4300 block of Gleneagles Drive in Mansfield on Monday night about 9 p.m. when he saw flames coming from part of the house.

Vivoni didn't know the neighbors, but he ran up and knocked on the door. When there was no answer, he opened the door and went in. That's when he found an 11-year old boy inside watching TV and got him out safely.

Just then, the child's father arrived home and he was able to get inside to rescue the family dog.

“I know I saw a car, so I only assumed somebody had to be in there. I went in and I found the boy. Then the parents showed up,” Vivoni said.

Gabriel said, looking back, it’s scary to think about what could have been, but he's proud of himself and glad he could help.

“They told me thank you a lot and we hugged, they were really grateful. There was not much I actually did, but they were grateful for what I did,” he said.

His mother says he is also a lifeguard and rescuing is in his nature. Investigators say the fire started in the garage.