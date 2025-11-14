TCU raises attendance costs again, making total $66,500 per year

article

The Brief TCU has approved a 4.75% tuition increase for the 2026–2027 academic year, which applies to all undergraduate and graduate students, including existing classes. The hike raises the total cost of tuition and fees from approximately $63,500 to $66,520, driven by rising operational costs and economic factors. While the university increases need-based aid, most existing merit scholarships are not automatically adjusted to match the tuition increase, potentially increasing out-of-pocket costs for many students.



Texas Christian University announced a 4.75% tuition increase for the 2026-2027 academic year, raising the total cost of attendance for full-time students.

The total cost of tuition and fees will increase from an estimated $63,500 to $66,520 for the affected academic year.

TCU raises tuition costs… again

What we know:

The university attributed the rate increase to rising operational costs and academic factors. TCU specified that the increase applies to all students, both existing and new, and encompasses all hourly undergraduate and graduate rates. This also includes differential tuition for specialized programs like the Neeley School of Business and the Anne Burnett Marion School of Medicine.

The university noted that the 4.75% increase only applies to tuition and fees; however, it did not state whether housing and meal plan costs would remain the same, adding that information would be released at a later date.

Dig deeper:

TCU stated its tuition adjustments are based on market, global, and economic factors, similar to annual increases experienced by most private and public universities.

While significant, the 4.75% increase is lower than the rate hike approved for the 2024-25 academic year, which saw a 7.9% bump in tuition costs.

For students relying on institutional aid, the university confirmed that most existing scholarships are not automatically adjusted upward to offset the increased tuition rate. Students who rely on financial aid may see the out-of-pocket tuition amount increase if their scholarship packages do not receive supplemental funding.