Mark Cuban wants Taylor Swift to date a Mavericks player, Travis Kelce responds

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is a businessman at heart and with all the attention around Taylor Swift's new apparent relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce he made a public plea for the pop star to date a Mav.

Jersey sales for Kelce spike following Swift's attendance at the Chiefs-Bears game on Sunday.

During an appearance on ESPN Thursday, Cuban talked about how Swift's celebrity has the power to impact economies and joked that she should dump Kelce and get with an NBA player.

"Taylor, sorry if you're listening Travis. Break up with him, I got a bunch of good-looking, single guys that play for the Dallas Mavericks. I got you," said Cuban.

Kelce himself got in on the fun.

He replied to a video of Cuban's comments saying, "just sign me to a ten day [contract]!"

Swift is expected to attend the Chiefs game against the Jets in New York on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are back for practice in Dallas.